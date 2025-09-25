Unemployment in Finland: Highest unemployment rate in twenty years

According to Statistics Finland, Finland saw over a quarter of a million people unemployed last month, the highest rate in twenty years.

The unemployment rate increased to 267,000 people in August 2025, a rise of around 23,000 people from the same period last year.

The rate has increased to 10 percent, the highest number since the survey began in 2009.

In August, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent, indicating the share of people in the labor force who are jobless but actively seeking work. The unemployment rate trend, which was 10 percent that month, reflects how this figure is moving over time, showing whether overall unemployment is rising or falling.

The survey also reported that the employment rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, was 76.2 percent in August. This was a decline from 76.9 percent in the same month a year earlier. The measure captures the share of employed individuals within the 20–64 age group.