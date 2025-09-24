Explosion and controlled detonation occur in Oslo, Norway

An explosion in central Oslo and a controlled detonation of a second explosive device occurred Tuesday 23rd September, with Norwegian Police apprehending a suspect.

The blast took place in the immediate area of a university, and half a kilometre from the Israeli embassy and royal palace; however, no motives have yet been established.

The second explosive device was found at the same site and looked like a “military-style” hand grenade.

Police Officer Brian Skotnes stated, “We’ve apprehended one suspect and are intensively seeking more information as well as other people.”

“Our hypothesis is that it is criminals who have an agenda against other criminals, but we cannot rule out anything,” followed Skotnes.