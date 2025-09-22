Denmark allocates budget for investments and initiatives in Greenland

Denmark will allocate 1.6 billion Danish Krone from its budget to investment and initiatives in Greenland, in order to strengthen cooperation on welfare and economic development in Greenland.

According to the agreement, Denmark will provide 1.6 billion Danish Krone between 2026 and 2029 for investments in Greenland, including a regional runway in the east of the country and a deepwater port in the south.

In the long term, the aim is to focus on opportunities to contribute to investments in infrastructure, business development, and energy supply security.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented, “I look forward to a continued close cooperation with Naalakkersuisut to create a stronger Greenland.”

“The agreements will benefit the citizens of our country. The challenges within areas such as health and housing are enormous, and this agreement will support our desired development in these and other areas,” explained Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s Prime Minister.