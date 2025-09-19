Ban on mobile phones to be implemented in Swedish schools

A ban on mobile phones is to be implemented across schools in Sweden, with the aim of improving security and study conditions.

The Swedish government has announced that the ban will begin in autumn 2026 and affect all schools and after-school clubs.

This move is a part of a new initiative across schools in the country, which also includes changes to the school curriculum, grading system, and teacher training.

Speaking to The Guardian, Simona Mohamsson, Sweden’s Minister for Education, stated, “What we are presenting today is a historic budget investment in schools and the biggest reform agenda in over 30 years.”

The budget for this is set at 95 million Swedish Kronor for 2026, and 100 million Swedish Kronor the following year to implement the phone ban.