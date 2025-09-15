The winner to design Finland’s new Museum of Architecture and Design announced

The winning design firm to design the new Museum of Architecture and Design in Finland has been announced as JKMM Architects, a Finnish architectural firm.

After 624 anonymous entries were submitted as part of the competition, JKMM Architects was selected as the winner to design the Museum of Architecture and Design, which is set to open in 2030, and will contain more than 900,000 artifacts.

“I hope that the planning and realization of the new Museum of Architecture and Design can show the way for how new things can be built responsibly and with skill,” explained Samuli Miettinen, Founding Partner and Principal Designer at JKMM Architects.

The competition was first launched in April 2024 and saw roughly 20% of those 624 entries coming from Finnish designers.

The Museum of Architecture and Design will be constructed on a vacant dockside plot in South Harbour, a historic and iconic location renowned for its maritime setting.