Ultramarathon swimmer finishes 1600Km endurance challenge around Iceland

British ultramarathon swimmer Ross Edgley has completed a swimming endurance challenge, in which he swam 1,600 km around Iceland.

Edgley started the challenge in Reykjavik on 17th May, and swam clockwise around Iceland’s coastline, finishing up on 8th September back in Reykjavik’s Nauthólsvík Beach.

Speaking to Sky News, Edgely explained, “It has been the toughest and most ambitious challenge I have attempted yet. Iceland provided an incredible opportunity to test my physical and mental limits. The country has provided some insane experiences I will never forget.”

Edgley swam around 30 km per day, with a schedule of six hours of swimming followed by six hours of resting on a support boat. The weather proved to be a tough challenge, even leaving Edgley with no option but to be out of the ocean on occasion.

The World Open Water Swimming Association commented on Edgley’s feat, “Unlike unassisted marathon swimming — with its strict rules of no wetsuits, no breaks, and minimal support — extreme adventure swims embrace stage formats, protective gear, and creative challenges that push the frontier of exploration. Ross Edgley has been a pioneer of this movement.”