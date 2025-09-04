Seventeen Icelandic Companies Recognised for Exemplary Corporate Governance

Seventeen Icelandic companies received the title Model Company in Good Corporate Governance at a ceremony today in Reykjavík. This recognition is awarded by Stjórnvísi, the Iceland Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA), and Nasdaq Iceland.

The initiative aims to build trust in the Icelandic business community by promoting clear roles and responsibilities within boards and management. The organisers highlighted that good governance practices enhance decision-making, accountability, and communication within companies.

Sigríður Margrét Oddsdóttir, CEO of SA, and Gunnhildur Arnardóttir, CEO of Stjórnvísi, presented the awards. The event was chaired by Björn Brynjúlfur Björnsson, CEO of the Iceland Chamber of Commerce.

Stability as a Platform for Innovation

Good corporate governance may not make headlines, but it has a profound impact. Clear rules, ethical conduct, and solid systems foster stability and trust, essential for innovation and long-term value.

This year’s awards recognised a diverse group of companies across financial services, insurance, telecommunications, property management, and tourism, all demonstrating exemplary board practices and strong internal governance.

The 2025 Awardees

Alvotech

Arion Bank

Eik Real Estate Company

Fossar Investment Bank

Heimar

Icelandair Group

Íslandssjóðir

Kvika Bank

Orkan IS

Reiknistofa Bankanna

Reitir Real Estate Company

Sjóvá

Skagi

Stefnir

VÍS

Vörður Insurance

Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson

Among them, biopharmaceutical company Alvotech highlighted the significance of the accolade. Newly appointed CFO, Linda Jóndsdóttir, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “We are proud to have our corporate governance recognised as exemplary by the Iceland Chamber of Commerce and Nasdaq,” Alvotech noted, extending congratulations to its team and to the other awardees.



“My experience, good governance principles and practice are a critical foundation for the long-term success of any enterprise. These provide the solid basis upon which amazing innovation and value creation are realised”, wrote Alvoech founder Robert Wessman on his website.