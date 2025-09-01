Sweden sees mass ransomware attack on major IT systems supplier

Sweden has seen a huge ransomware attack on its IT systems supplier, Miljödata, affecting

200 municipalities and regional governments across the country.

According to the Swedish government, the attack affected Miljödata, which supplies HR systems to around 80% of Sweden’s municipal governments, and was discovered on the 23rd August.

Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Sweden’s Minister for Civil Defence, commented, “The government is receiving ongoing information about the incident and is in close contact with the relevant authorities.”

Bohlin has explained that a police investigation is underway, and Sweden’s national cybersecurity center is helping to coordinate it.

Unfortunately, a few regions have warned citizens that their personal data may have been breached, including the municipalities of Halland and Gotland.