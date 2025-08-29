Icelandic musician Laufey makes cover of Vogue Scandinavia

The popular Icelandic jazz-pop musician Laufey has been featured as the cover star for the August/September issue of Vogue Scandinavia, the Scandinavian edition of the American fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

As part of the article, Laufey opens up about identity, womanhood, and the full spectrum of emotion — from joy to rage — that shapes her new work.

“I’m such a mishmash of many different things,” she tells Vogue Scandinavia. “The music I make is entirely my genre now.”

Laufey, whose real name is Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who blends jazz, classical, and pop genres. Laufey first gained attention through social media and appearances on Ísland Got Talent and The Voice Iceland.

Her debut single, “Street by Street” in 2020 went viral, leading to her 2021 EP Typical of Me. With her Grammy-winning 2023 album Bewitched, she became a key figure in jazz’s modern revival.

You can read the full interview with Vogue Scandinavia here.

Image: Vogue Scandinavia