Infostellar Ground Network sees Finland’s NorthBase join partnership

Finland’s NorthBase has announced that it is joining a partnership with Infostellar and Atlas Space Operations for access to its ground station in Lapland.

NorthBase, the Finnish ground station services provider, is providing access to its ground station network in Finland’s Muonio, in Lapland. The site in Muonio provides visibility to polar orbit satellites.

Alongside this announcement, Atlas Space Operations added the Muonio base to its Freedom ground station network.

NorthBase Chairman Dr. Tommi Rasila explains, “Being part of the StellarStation network is a great opportunity for us. Infostellar has clientele in regions where we have not previously been present, and we, in turn, provide Infostellar customers with an exceptionally good location in Northern Europe.”

According to NorthBase, Finland provides a superb environment for satellite ground stations with its northern location, excellent infrastructure, and stable operating environment.