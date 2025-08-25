Air Guitar World Championship crown taken by Finland

The crown of the 2025 Air Guitar World Championship was claimed by Finland, a first in 25 years since the country’s previous win in 2000.

First place was awarded to Aapo “The Angus” Rautio after beating Japan’s Yuta Sudo by 0.1 points, after competing in a decided “Air Off” round. Last year’s winner, Canada’s Zachary Knowles, came in fifth place.

Contestants are judged on a six-point scale of “Airness,” their technical flair, stage presence, and ability to be utterly consumed by the music.

Rautio was awarded a handcrafted “Flying Finn” guitar, handcrafted by Finland’s Matti Nevalainen.

The Air Guitar World Championship 2025 was held in Oulu, Finland, and took place from August 23rd to 25th.



Image: Oulu August Festivals