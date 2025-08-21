Iconic Kiruna Church gets relocated in Sweden

The iconic Kiruna Church in Sweden has been relocated 5 kilometres to the city’s centre after a two-day journey to its new site.

The 113-year-old church was lifted onto a convoy of remote-controlled flatbed trailers and moved at a speed of half a kilometre an hour across two days to allow for the expansion of an underground iron ore mine.

Speaking to Reuters, Lena Tjarnberg, the vicar of Kiruna, said, “For me, it’s like a day of joy. But I think people also feel sad because we have to leave this place.”

Over 10,000 people attended to witness the church’s journey, including the country’s King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Kiruna Church is an iconic landmark in Sweden, often voted as the country’s most beautiful building.



Image: Bermax, Wikicommons