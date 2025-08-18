Norwegian dam compromised by Russian hackers claims Norway’s intelligence service

Norway’s intelligence service has claimed that Russian hackers compromised a dam in Norway in April, opening its floodgate and letting water flow unnoticed for four hours.

The dam, located in the Bremanger Municipality, released 500 litres of its water per second for four hours until it was stopped.

Regarding the incident, Beate Gangås, Head of the Norwegian Police Security Service, explained, “Over the past year, we have seen a change in activity from pro-Russian cyber actors.” The Bremanger incident was an example of such an attack.

“The aim of this type of operation is to influence and to cause fear and chaos among the general population. Our Russian neighbour has become more dangerous,” added Gangås.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage due to the water level of the river and the dam being below its flood capacity.