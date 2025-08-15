Skyr in Iceland: New study finds Iceland’s cheese as one of Europe’s favourites

A new study conducted by Inghams Walking has placed Iceland’s Skyr as one of Europe’s favourite cheeses, placing it in 7th place.

The study, ‘Brie-ond Borders’, found that Iceland’s Skyr receives an average of 8,594 daily searches across Europe, earning it the title of the Nordic region’s highest-ranking cheese on the list and placing it in 7th place across Europe.

Typically, Skyr is eaten like a yoghurt, which makes its cheese status debatable. However, it is technically a soft cheese due to its traditional production process.

Dating back over 1,000 years, Skyr is a symbol of Icelandic food heritage, and its ranking in Inghams’ top 10 speaks to its rising international recognition.

The study is a compiled list of over 180 national cheeses from 41 European countries, and then used Google Keyword Planner to analyse the annual search volume for each cheese across every country on the continent.



Image: IcelandicProvisions, Wikicommons