Rescue mission occurs after cargo vessel in northwest Norway catches fire

A rescue mission was launched after a fire broke out aboard a cargo vessel sailing just off the coast of northwest Norway.

The incident occurred on August 7th, when the vessel Tali caught fire with 14 crew members on board. The vessel was en route from Cuxhaven, Germany, to Tau, Norway, when the incident occurred.

Fortunately, the Norwegian authorities responded quickly, with a firefighting team and a rescue helicopter swiftly arriving on the scene. All 14 crew members were reported safe, with one crew member airlifted for evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation.

The fire within the vessel was quickly contained by the crew; however, the ship needed to be towed away due to the extensive damage.

Tali was safely towed to Stavanger in southwestern Norway in the early hours of 8th August.