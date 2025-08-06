Schools in Finland to offer free swimming lessons to reduce drowning incidents

Schools in Finland are to offer free swimming lessons for children to improve swimming skills and reduce drowning incidents in the country.

Security General of the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Federation (FSL), Kristiina Heinonen, explained to Yle that swimming proficiency among children has declined, with 28 people across Finland drowning; many of these cases were children.

Children who don’t possess a swimming culture within their families are particularly at risk, noted Tuuli Salospohja, Head of Unit (Sports Activation) for the City of Helsinki. Salospohja explained that “Swimming skills should still be a basic civic skill.”

In Helsinki specifically, the city has joined a regional pilot programme offering free “pop-up” swimming lessons for the summer.

However, despite pilot projects being a positive start, Salospohja noted that a systemic approach is needed within the school system.

“The solution lies in schools and early childhood education. From there, we can comprehensively reach all age groups and all families. We need to get more swimming lessons and water skills there, starting from a young age,” said Salospohja.