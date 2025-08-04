Sweden urges EU to cease trade agreement with Israel

Sweden, alongside the Netherlands, has urged the EU to cease the Union’s trade agreement with Israel due to the country’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden’s Prime Minister, commented that Israel is not fulfilling its obligations regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid and that the situation is “absolutely painful”.

Speaking on X, Kristersson explains that, “Sweden, therefore, demands that the EU freeze the trade component of the association agreement as soon as possible. Economic pressure on Israel must be increased. The Israeli government must allow unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Several countries in the EU, and across the world, have announced their recognition of the State of Palestine.

Sweden has formally recognized the State of Palestine since 2014, becoming the first EU member country to do so.