AI event: World’s leading Artificial General Intelligence conference to be held in Reykjavík

The world’s leading Artificial General Intelligence conference will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland, uniting global AI leaders in research, ethics, and engineering.

The AGI Conference, AGI-25, is to be held between 10th and 13th August at Reykjavik University, organised by the AGI Society. The event is the world’s longest-running event dedicated exclusively to Artificial General Intelligence.

The 2025 event aims to explore breakthroughs and challenges in building truly general-purpose AI, with sessions spanning deep technical research to philosophical and ethical implications.

Keynote speaker Richard Sutton, 2024 Turing Award winner, will present his vision of “The Oak Architecture,” calling for AI systems that learn continually and develop generalizable knowledge. “AI has become a massive industry, but in many ways has strayed from its original mission. We need to return to building systems that truly understand,” explained Sutton.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, Chair of the AGI Society and founder of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, emphasized the urgency of AGI research. “There’s never been a more important time to focus on AGI,” he said. “AGI-25 is where the brightest minds come to collaborate and shape the future of intelligent systems.”

The four-day conference will include hands-on workshops, tutorials, and demonstrations, providing an immersive platform for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Other keynote speakers include Joscha Bach, Kristinn R. Thórisson, and Ben Goertzel.

AGI-25 continues to champion bold thinking and interdisciplinary dialogue, aiming to push the boundaries of what AI can become. “We don’t expect AGI to emerge from small tweaks—we’re looking for paradigm shifts,” said Conference Chair Matthew Ikle.

To experience the event online, visit here. To attend the event on-site in Iceland, head over to: https://agi-conf.org/2025/venue