World’s most powerful quantum computer to be invested in by Denmark

As part of a collaboration between Denmark’s state-owned credit fund and Novo Nordisk Foundation, the country is investing in the world’s most powerful quantum computer, with the aim of progressing in various areas, including drug discovery and materials science.

According to a statement released by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund, the two organisations will invest 80 million Euros in the project.

The computer is to be named Magne and will utilize software provided by Microsoft. Atom Computing will be building the quantum computer.

The quantum computer is expected to be ready by the end of 2026, with construction set to begin in Autumn.

Speaking to Reuters, Jason Zander, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President, explained that the quantum computer will start operating with 50 logical qubits.



Image: Atom Computing