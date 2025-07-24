Two-week heatwave in Finland reaches historical levels

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Finland’s two-week heatwave is reaching historic levels for the amount of consecutive hot days, with temperatures exceeding 25°C across the country.

As stated by the Institute, Finland has only once seen a heatwave of equal length, back in 1972.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute confirmed that this coming weekend will see heat, but thunderstorms and rain are also expected in the north.

Tomorrow, Finland is expected to experience temperatures rising above 30°C in many areas across the country, with nighttime temperatures remaining around 20 °C.

It is also projected that the heatwave will persist into next week.