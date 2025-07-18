Iceland sees gold at 2025 Dance World Cup dance event

As reported by RÚV, Iceland has won the top prize in the ‘Song and Dance’ category at the 2025 Dance World Cup dance event, which took place in Burgos, Spain.

Iceland claimed the top spot at this year’s event, putting a stop to England’s years-long winning streak in the category.

Iceland’s team was comprised of students from various dance schools and cultural institutions across the country, including Dansakademían, Danskompani, and the Húnaþing Vestri Cultural Association.

It is a unique privilege to see the young dancers, choreographers, and principals triumph on a global scale,” explained Chantelle Carey, lead choreographer and organiser of the Icelandic team.

The Dance World Cup is the world’s largest dance competition for children and young adults, where 8,500 dancers compete after qualifying from over 120,000 participants across over 50 countries.