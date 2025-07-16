Volcano in Iceland: Eruption begins again in Reykjanes peninsula

The volcano in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula, located in the south-west of the country, has once again erupted, marking the ninth eruption since 2023.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has stated that the volcano’s fissure was approximately 2.4 km in length, with a second opening measuring around 500 metres in length.

Residents in nearby Grindavík have been evacuated, and the popular natural spa, Blue Lagoon, has also temporarily closed.

Speaking to RÚV, Icelandic Meteorological Office geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson stated that the eruption didn’t seem as big as those previously, and was not near any infrastructure.

Benedikt Ófeigsson, a geophysicist with the IMO, told RUV that the eruption didn’t seem as big as earlier ones and was not near any infrastructure.

Iceland’s airport, Keflavík International Airport, has noted that flights to and from the country are running as normal.