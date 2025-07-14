Visionary Solutions for Fillet Production Come from Iceland





Iceland is well-known for its advanced seafood technology, with leading companies such as Marel and Skaginn 3X (now part of Baader) setting the standard. However, a new player is emerging: Vélfag, based in Akureyri, is revolutionising whitefish processing with its automated UNO system.

The UNO system has already been installed on Icelandic trawlers, in shore-based plants, and on the Norwegian vessel Ecofive. This innovative technology significantly enhances the efficiency of filleting. Fish enter one end of the system, and clean fillets are produced at the other end, thanks to a compact, automated process that reduces labour requirements by up to 40% compared to traditional methods.

Smart Clients, Smarter Technology

“Our clients are forward-thinking; they have conducted their research and want to optimise yield and labour,” says Trausti Árnason, CEO of Vélfag, in an interview with Fiskerimagasinet. One such client is Ode, a leading Norwegian cod farming company that recently invested in a UNO system. Vélfag’s system demonstrated its effectiveness during trial runs on Ecofive and has since been ordered by other processors in Iceland and Norway. Currently, the system handles gutted, headless whitefish, but Vélfag is already developing features for head-cutting, trimming, and X-ray-based inspection for portioning and quality control.

Beyond the Fillet

Vélfag is also helping processors unlock new value by utilising the backbone and vertebrae left after filleting. Clients see revenue potential in what was once waste. The company is expanding the UNO concept to new species like Alaska pollock, sea bass, salmon, and trout. A salmon-focused M705 prototype is already in development, targeting small and mid-sized processors working with multiple species.

Read the original article at Fiskerimagasinet.no.

“A gutted haddock went in. Out of the UNO system came this perfect fillet.” – Photo: Vélfag