Iceland sees U.S. Navy nuclear submarine dock in a first for the country

For the first time ever, a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine has docked in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, a strategic location that sees frequent Russian submarine activity. This underscores a new level of military cooperation and heightened security efforts between the U.S. and Iceland.

Speaking in a statement, U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart B. Munsch explains, “Today’s port visit is a pivotal moment, underscoring our unwavering commitment to collective defense and Arctic security.”

Iceland’s 2023 decision to allow nuclear-powered submarines into its territorial waters paved the way for this U.S. Navy vessel to become the first ever to dock in the country, marking a major milestone in their defense relationship.

“The United States and Iceland maintain the shared goal of low tension in the Arctic, with full awareness of Russia’s efforts to build its military presence in the region,” stated Erin Sawyer, Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Iceland.

“Deep coordination with our incredible NATO ally Iceland to achieve this historic visit demonstrates our commitment to freedom of navigation and the security of our allies in the region,” continued Sawyer.