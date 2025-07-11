Digital citizenship test introduced for naturalisation in Finland

Finland has dropped its mandatory in-person interviews and introduced a new digital citizenship test for applicants seeking naturalisation in the country.

According to the immigration unit of the Interior Ministry, the test will be held in either Finnish or Swedish and will consist of multiple-choice and true-or-false questions.

As part of the test, subjects will include law, history, and cultural practices of Finland, as well as human rights and social values.

Applicants will need to pay for the test, and no new teaching materials will be specifically produced for the test. The Ministry notes that applicants will need to use existing resources.

The Ministry, however, noted that not all applicants will be able to take the test digitally.