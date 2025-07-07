Tesla sales in Denmark and Sweden drop for sixth month in a row

June saw the sales of Teslas in Denmark and Sweden drop for the sixth consecutive month, due to a decline in Elon Musk’s popularity.

The sales of Tesla vehicles in Denmark decreased by 61.6%, with the Tesla Model Y’s sales dropping to 31.2% compared to 2024.

In Sweden, Tesla vehicles dropped to 64.4% compared to June 2024.

Additionally, rival manufacturers are producing more affordable electric cars, with those from China quickly capturing market share.

These figures from Tesla have coincided with the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, a bill that Musk strongly opposed.