Iceland’s Personal Names Committee approves new first names

The Personal Names Committee of Iceland has approved a variety of new first names that can be used in guidance with Icelandic culture, including Baggio and Star.

Among the approved names include Baggio, Star, Bíi, Celina, Sesselíus, Vava, Anóra, Link, Eugenía, and Kareem.

Most names need to follow specific spelling conventions. However, despite Baggio ending in the suffix -io, it still qualified as a foreign name written in line with accepted Icelandic rules.

The Personal Names Committee explains that officially registered names must follow legal standards, yet nicknames can be used freely.

Among the names turned down include Hó, due to it being based on an exclamation.