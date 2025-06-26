Obesity in Finland: One in four adults obese claims Finnish Institute 

According to the latest statistics published by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, one in four adults in Finland is classified as obese.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare has revealed that 24.5% of adults in Finland have a BMI of 30 or higher as part of their 2024 survey. This has increased by 2% since the 2020 survey.

A BMI of 30 is the internationally known threshold for health-risk obesity.

It was also noted that a good majority of people labeled as obese are from the well-being services counties in Finland.

Päivi Mäki, Development Manager, Lifestyles and Living Environment at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, comments, “Obesity has become more common, especially among the working-age population.”

Mäki made it clear that individuals are not to blame for this rise but that there needs to be more measures to help halt the rise of obesity.