In the intersection of music, culture, and winemaking, Grammy-winning artist Norah Jones has partnered with Icelandic entrepreneur Róbert Wessman to launch “This Life,” a new line of French wines. The launch occurred at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York City. This collaboration marks Jones’ first venture into branded products and showcases Wessman’s growing influence as a visionary in European viticulture through his company, Maison Wessman.

From Iceland to Bergerac: A Story of Vision and Craft

Róbert Wessman, a prominent Icelandic businessman and founder of Maison Wessman, has spent two decades transforming Château de Saint-Cernin in Périgord, France, into the largest wine-producing operation in Southwest France, producing over one million bottles annually.

“It’s not just about selling bottles of wine,” said Wessman during the launch in New York. “Maison Wessman is becoming a cultural destination—an eco-village centered around music, hospitality, and Michelin-starred cuisine.”

Wessman has also partnered with JJ Julius Son, the lead singer and driving force behind the Icelandic rock band Kaleo. Both Julius Son and Wessman grew up in the same village in Iceland.

The picture is taken from Robert Wessman.com, the source of the news.