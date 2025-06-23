Swedish entrepreneur labeled ‘queen of trash’ jailed for environmental crimes

Fariba Vancor, a Swedish entrepreneur labeled as the ‘queen of trash’ and the former boss of Think Pink waste management company, has been convicted of 19 serious environmental crimes.

Vancor has been convicted of 19 serious environmental crimes and sentenced to six years in prison for dumping hundreds of thousands of tonnes of toxic waste. Vancor’s ex-husband, Thomas Nilsson, was also found guilty of 12 serious environmental crimes and sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Judge Niklas Schüllerqvist noted that Think Pink’s dumping had posed “great risks to people and the environment.”

“Waste management has been deficient or incorrect to a significant extent. It has also caused environmental damage through emissions and, in some cases, great risks to people and the environment,” explained Schüllerqvist. “There is, therefore, no doubt that there have been environmental crimes at the places where the waste has been handled.”

Between 2015 and 2020, Think Pink illegally dumped or buried around 200,000 tonnes of waste in central Sweden.