Crypto in Norway: Norwegian governments investigate banning crypto mining

The Norwegian government is investigating banning crypto mining in the country due to the energy consumption of the mining process.

In an effort to “free up power, network capacity, and area for other purposes,” Norway is considering putting a temporary ban on crypto mining.

Norway mentioned that in autumn, it would be conducting an investigation as to whether it will ban crypto-mining data centers as part of the county’s Planning and Building Act.

“It is uncertain how big a problem crypto mining will become in Norway in the future…The registration requirement in the new data center regulations will provide increased knowledge about the scope of data centers that mine cryptocurrency,” explained Norway’s government.

Norwegian locals have previously petitioned for crypto mining operations to shut down over noise concerns.