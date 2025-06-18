Danish Prime Minister states Denmark to invest more in Greenland

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Denmark will invest more in Greenland and grant the country more authority over its foreign policy affairs.

The press conference was a joint event with Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, with Frederiksen explaining that Denmark is willing to invest more in the development of the Greenlandic society.”

“This could be ports, and it could be another type of critical infrastructure that both has a defence and military perspective, but which can also be used, for example, in relation to tourism or raw materials extraction,” commented Frederiksen.

The Danish government has shown greater interest in supporting Greenland since U.S. President Trump has made statements about purchasing the country.

Greenland has been under Danish control since 1721, with the nature of that control changing throughout the years.