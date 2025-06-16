New defense bill agreed by Denmark to give U.S. access to country’s airbases

Denmark has agreed to a new defense bill to give the U.S. open access to the Nordic country’s airbases.

The bill gives U.S. soldiers access to airbases in Karup, Skrydstrup, and Aalborg, and laws will remain under U.S. jurisdiction, granting soldiers power over Danish residents at these positions.

The U.S. will carry out various other military activities in and from Denmark, including stationing personnel, storing military material and equipment, maintenance, training, and exercise activities.

The bill was agreed upon by a vast majority of Denmark’s parliament, with 94 MPs voting for the bill and 11 against. However, not all were pleased with the bill. Pelle Dragsted, lead spokesperson of the Red–Green Alliance (Enhedslisten – De Rød-Grønne), noted that the agreement was “harmful to the country”.

“It is an agreement that means that we will have areas in Denmark that are under American jurisdiction, where Danish authorities cannot exercise control. And where mistreatment of prisoners can occur…It is a gigantic failure towards the Danish population,” explained Dragsted.