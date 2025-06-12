17-year-olds to be prohibited from driving at night in Finland

According to the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications, 17-year-old drivers are to be prohibited from driving at night in Finland.

In Finland, the legal age to drive is 18. However, a 2018 law reform loosened the conditions for 17-year-olds to require a driving permit.

As part of the ban, 17-year-olds would be permitted to drive between midnight and 5 am the following day.

“With this legislative amendment, we will ensure that our young people — 17-year-olds too — are more prepared for traffic. They will drive safer, they will have better control of the vehicle, and they will have the opportunity to drive around Finland,” explained Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne.

The reason for the ban is to reduce the number of traffic accidents, with many accidents occurring at night by young drivers.