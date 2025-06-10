Tourism in Norway: Tourist tax to be introduced due to rising visitor numbers

Norway is to introduce a new tourist tax due to concerns about the rising number of visitors to the Nordic country.

The approved tax allows districts to introduce a 3 percent tax on overnight stays in areas most likely affected by tourism. Districts can add these taxes at their discretion and adjust the amount based on seasons.

It was noted that these taxes will be used to improve tourism infrastructure projects, benefiting tourists and Norwegian residents.

Speaking on Social Media, Norway’s minister of trade and industry, Cecilie Myrseth, commented that the tourism tax was “in line with what they have in the rest of Europe”.

In 2024, Norway saw 38.6 million people book accommodation, a record-breaking number.