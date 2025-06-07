Sweden to tackle overcrowded prisons by sending inmates abroad

According to a new agreement, Sweden is to send around 600 inmates to rented prison cells in Estonia due to overcrowded prisons.

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer has confirmed the deal, which will see 400 cells rented out from Tartu in Estonia.

“Sweden and Estonia have reached an agreement that will significantly relieve the burden on the Swedish prison system,” explained Strömmer.

It’s estimated that the cost of a prisoner in Estonia is around €8500 per month, compared to €11,500 per month in Sweden.

The agreement also states that the entire prison will be made available to Sweden and Estonian law will apply on site.