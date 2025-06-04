Denmark in Frugal Four: Country quits group to prioritise Europe

Denmark has left its participation with the Frugal Four and has announced the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, to prioritize the rearming of Europe.

Denmark has announced that it is embracing a “more flexible” attitude towards the EU’s seven-year budget to rearm Europe against Russia.

Frederiksen explained to the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, “As Danes, we will always be tough in the negotiations on the budget. We don’t want money to be spent on (anything) that is not necessary for Europe. So we will be tough, but being a part of the Frugal Four is no longer the right place for us.”

Frederiksen continued to comment, “For me, the most important thing is to rearm Europe. That’s my starting point, and that’s my conclusion in all discussions. Because if Europe is not able to protect ourselves and to defend ourselves, then it’s game over at some point.”

During the EU’s budget talks in 2020, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark were labeled as the Frugal Four for being fiscally conservative.