As summer approaches, so does the season for highland adventures in Iceland. If you dream of exploring remote lava fields, glacial rivers, and vast valleys off the beaten path, the country’s rugged F-roads provide access to its wildest and most untouched landscapes.

However, there’s an essential requirement: you can’t just hop into any rental car and hit the road. F-roads differ significantly from other roads in Iceland, and you’ll need a suitable 4×4 or 4WD vehicle to navigate them safely and legally.

What Are F-Roads?

F-roads (short for fjallvegur, or “mountain road” in Icelandic) are gravel tracks leading into Iceland’s highlands. They are nature’s obstacle course: steep inclines, loose rocks, unbridged river crossings, and remote, unforgiving terrain. These roads are marked with an “F” before the number, like F35 or F26, and are off-limits to standard vehicles.

We Spoke to Local Experts

To get first-hand insight, we contacted several local car rental companies. Icerental 4×4, a specialist in F-road travel, responded with some practical tips for those planning a highland drive:

“One of the biggest mistakes travellers make is underestimating river crossings,” they told us.

“Even in summer, rivers can change depth quickly depending on weather or glacier melt. Always check the water before crossing—and never rush it.”

They also stressed the importance of choosing a vehicle with enough ground clearance, not just 4WD.

Renting a Vehicle for F-Roads: What to Know

Here are a few essential guidelines to help you plan:

4×4/4WD Required by Law

You cannot drive on F-roads with a 2WD vehicle. It’s illegal, dangerous, and will void your insurance. Rental companies like Thrifty Car Rental, Go Iceland, and Icerental 4×4 only allow specific SUVs or 4WDs on these roads.

Tell Your Rental Company Your Plans

Travellers often forget this, but it is essential. Inform the car rental that you’re heading into the highlands. They’ll guide you toward the right vehicle and may include additional gear or insurance coverage, such as gravel protection.

Stick with Local Experts

Rental agencies like Icerental 4×4 specialise in Icelandic driving conditions, even Hertz through their local team. They know the terrain, seasons, and what works best.

Timing Is Everything: F-Roads Are Seasonal

These roads are only open during Iceland’s short summer window, usually from late June through early September. Conditions vary year to year, so it’s smart to check the official road conditions at road. Follow updates from the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (Vegagerðin).

Driving F-Roads: Be Prepared

Drive slowly and steadily , especially over gravel or when crossing rivers.

, especially over gravel or when crossing rivers. Use the buddy system : Travelling with others is safer if something goes wrong.

: Travelling with others is safer if something goes wrong. Pack for the unexpected : Weather changes fast. Bring warm clothes, food, and a full tank.

: Weather changes fast. Bring warm clothes, food, and a full tank. Check weather and road reports daily before heading out.

Bonus: Consider a 4WD Even Outside the Highlands

Icelandic winters (and shoulder seasons) can be rough, even if you’re not planning on F-roads. A 4WD vehicle is often your best bet for staying safe on icy or snow-covered roads.

To Sum It Up: Highland Driving Checklist

4×4/4WD vehicle only

Inform the rental company of your F-road plans

Travel during the summer months

Be river-smart—don’t take risks

Use local experts like Icerental 4×4

Check the weather and road conditions daily. If you can be sure about one thing, it is that the weather in Iceland changes often and fast.

Whether you’re heading toward Landmannalaugar, Askja, or the Sprengisandur route, the F-roads promise adventure—but demand respect. Prepare properly, drive smart, and the Icelandic highlands will reward you with an unforgettable journey through some of the planet’s most surreal terrain.

From us at Icenews, we wish you safe travels and happy exploring! Please let us know if you have anything to add to this article.