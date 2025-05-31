Partnership between Norway and UNESCO strengthened during Oslo meetings

The partnership between Norway and UNESCO has been strengthened during recent meetings in Oslo between UNESCO’s senior leadership and Norwegian Parliamentarians, ministries, and development partners.



The series of meetings between 22nd and 23rd May was to strengthen the cooperation between Norway and UNESCO in inclusion, equality, human rights, and sustainability.



“As a longstanding partner of UNESCO, Norway sees a well-functioning, inclusive and representative multilateral system as essential. UNESCO’s normative role must be protected and strengthened,” explained Kari Nessa Nordtun, Norway’s Minister of Education.

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Norway’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, comments, “We are seeing a trust deficit and a liquidity crisis in the multilateral system. As a longstanding supporter of UNESCO, Norway sees this as the time for bold and radical solutions — not just reaction. UNESCO must be part of that transformation.”

“We are facing a multitude of global challenges — and UNESCO’s mandate remains fundamental to sustainable peace and development. Norway remains firmly committed to 1% of GNI for ODA,” said Stine Renate Håheim, Norway’s State Secretary for International Development.