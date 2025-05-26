Deal approved by Greenland to provide minerals to Europe

Greenland has approved a deal for the mining of a key rock for aluminum production to be provided for Europe.

The permit was granted to the Greenland Anorthosite Mining company, which is backed by French investment group Jean Boulle and sovereign wealth funds from Greenland and Denmark. This permit grants a thirty-year concession.

Jesper Willaing Zeuthe, an associate professor at Denmark’s Aalborg University, explained that the Greenland Anorthosite Mining company still needs to find investors to begin construction.

Greenland’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Naaja Nathanielsen, explained that the interest of the U.S. has caused cooperation with European partners to progress quickly.

Over the past few years, President Trump has shown interest in acquiring Greenland.