Three Norwegian ski jumping officials let go over cheating accusations

It was announced by the Norwegian Ski Federation that three ski jumping officials have been let go over cheating accusations of modifying skiing equipment.

The three officials accused are coach Magnus Brevig, his assistant Thomas Lobben, and staff member Adrian Livelten. They are suspected of modifying the suits of Norwegian athletes, which would provide an unfair advantage over other athletes.

Norwegian media noted that Livelten and Brevig were secretly filmed cutting suits open and manipulating them.

The Norwegian Ski Federation said it suspected that the equipment was deliberately manipulated in violation of FIS regulations in order to gain an advantage in the competition.”

The incident is still ongoing, and the International Ski Federation has suspended Norwegian skiers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang.