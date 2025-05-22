Promotion of junk food directed towards children to be banned in Denmark

The promotion of junk food that’s directed at children under the age of 15 is to be banned in Denmark, including influencer campaigns.

According to DR, the initiative was introduced after food companies used influencers to promote junk food to young audiences.

Morten Bødsko, Denmark’s Minister of Business, explains, “If you spend any time on social media, you can see there’s a problem. Influencers, in particular, have put time and effort into marketing directly to children and young people, and that simply has to stop.”

The Danish government aims to amend existing marketing laws that ban these types of ads. Those who fail to adhere to this will be punished by a fine.

Danish Health Minister Sophie Løhde said that influencer accounts would be considered to be targeted at children if they have “lots of followers under the age of 15.”