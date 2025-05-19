Alvotech Begins Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, Expands Nordic Presence

Alvotech, the Icelandic biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines, began trading today on Nasdaq Stockholm, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth journey. The listing follows the company’s dual presence on Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq U.S., making Alvotech one of the few Nordic firms to be simultaneously listed on three major exchanges.

The first trading day was met with strong interest from institutional and retail investors, underscoring the confidence in Alvotech’s mission to make high-quality biosimilars more accessible and affordable worldwide.

Strategic Step for Expansion

The move to Nasdaq Stockholm aligns with Alvotech’s broader strategy to deepen its roots in the Nordic life science ecosystem. It also enhances the company’s visibility among investors across Scandinavia and continental Europe. The offering of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) was multiple times oversubscribed, attracting over 3,000 new shareholders.

“This listing is an important step in strengthening our ties with the Nordic investor community and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transparency, innovation, and accessibility,” said Róbert Wessman, founder and CEO of Alvotech. “Our mission is to ensure that medical progress is not just for the few, but for everyone who needs it.”

Strengthening Swedish Ties Through Xbrane Acquisition

Today’s listing comes shortly after Alvotech acquired the R&D operations of Xbrane Biopharma AB, a Sweden-based biosimilars company located in the Karolinska life science cluster. Integrating Xbrane’s experienced research team significantly boosts Alvotech’s scientific capabilities and provides access to a broader talent pool in the region.

The acquisition and the Stockholm listing underscore Alvotech’s deepening investment in Sweden’s life sciences sector and reflect the company’s long-term ambition to lead globally in biosimilar innovation.

Trading Under Ticker “ALVO SDB”

Alvotech’s SDRs are now trading under the ticker symbol “ALVO SDB”.



To read more about this in Icelandic, please follow RÚV, Viðskipti með hlutabréf Alvotech hafin í Stokkhólmi.