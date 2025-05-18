Agreement to expand cooperation in agriculture signed between Denmark and Ukraine

A new agreement has been signed between Denmark and Ukraine that expands the cooperation between the two countries for agriculture, fisheries, and food production.

The meeting was held in Copenhagen between Denmark’s Minister of Food Jacob Jensen and Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture Vitaliy Koval.

Minister Jensen and Minister Koval agreed to establish a multi-year collaboration that focuses on developing and reconstructing the food and agricultural sectors of Ukraine.

“I am proud that Denmark is actively participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Denmark and Ukraine have had strong cooperation as major agricultural nations for many years, and it is precisely in times of crisis that it becomes clear how valuable that cooperation really is. The agreement concretely strengthens our joint cooperation within agriculture, fisheries and the food industry and is a clear signal that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Denmark will do everything we can to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, where we can best do so,” explained Jensen.

This agreement will contribute to the efforts to restore Ukraine’s capacity in its agricultural sector through joint projects.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Denmark has been actively supporting Ukraine through commercial and political assistance.