Pipar\TBWA Backs AI Startup Aida.Social in their Expansion Push

Icelandic creative agency Pipar\TBWA has taken a notable step into the world of AI-driven marketing, confirming its investment in Norwegian-British tech startup Aida.Social, an artificial intelligence platform designed to streamline content creation for brands.

The move reflects a growing trend among agencies to invest directly in technology that enhances creative workflows and automates parts of the content lifecycle. According to Pipar\TBWA, the platform’s ability to generate and manage brand-consistent content—from social media posts and blog articles to newsletters and public relations—was key to the decision.

“Aida has attracted significant attention and is one of the most exciting platforms for content creation and management in Europe,” said Guðmundur Pálsson, CEO of Pipar\TBWA, in a statement. “This investment aligns with our vision to lead in digital solutions and innovation.”

The Aida platform combines AI, design intelligence, and strategy tools to help marketing teams work more efficiently. According to the company, what sets it apart is its ability to learn and replicate a brand’s tone of voice and visual identity across multiple formats and languages using its Brandbrain.

Pipar\TBWA isn’t making the move alone. The company’s Scandinavian sister agency SDG/TBWA, as well as its innovation arm Ceedr, are also involved in the collaboration. Kristjan Mar Hauksson, founder of Ceedr and a digital strategist with extensive experience in multilingual markets, will represent Pipar\TBWA on the Aida team.

“Aida.Social represents a new era in content creation—one where AI and creativity work hand in hand,” said Hauksson. “We’re excited to bring our expertise into Aida’s development and help scale the platform across the Nordics and beyond.”

From Aida’s side, the partnership is seen as a gateway to broader European growth.

“Having Pipar and its Scandinavian sister agencies on board will significantly accelerate Aida’s growth across markets and languages,” said Suzann Webb, co-founder and strategy lead at Aida. “Their strategic insight and deep market knowledge are invaluable as we expand.”

The investment signals Pipar\TBWA’s continued push toward innovation in digital marketing and reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-enabled platforms capable of handling increasingly complex content demands at scale.



Picture from the signing: From the left, Oyvind Harjo, Kristjan Mar Hauksson, Guðmundur Pálsson and Suzie Webb.