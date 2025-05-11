National security adviser of Sweden resigns after Grindr images leak

Tobias Thyberg, Sweden’s newly appointed national security adviser, has resigned less than 24 hours from assuming the position due to images after his profile pictures from the dating app Grindr were leaked to the government.

Thyberg took up the position on Thursday 8th May and resigned the morning of Friday 9th May, after the pictures were anonymously leaked to the government. It was announced that Thyberg had not disclosed his profile during security background checks.

“These are old pictures from an account I previously had on the dating site Grindr. I should have informed about this, but I did not,” said Thyberg.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson mentioned that this information should have been discovered during the vetting process.

“It is a systemic failure that this kind of information has not been brought forward,” noted Kristersson.