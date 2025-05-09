Iceland hits top spot of Human Development Index by the UNDP

Iceland has been listed as the number one country on the Human Development Index by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Human Development Index is a statistical list that ranks countries based on their life expectancy, education, and per capita income.

As part of the list, 193 countries and territories were analysed. Iceland took the number one spot, with Norway coming in second, Denmark fourth, Sweden sharing fifth place with Germany, and Finland taking the thirteenth spot.

The Human Development Index was created to highlight that people and the capabilities of those people should be the main criteria when assessing a country’s development, and not focus on economic growth.

It was noted that Human development has slowed down to a 35-year low.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, comments, “For decades, we have been on track to reach a very high human development world by 2030, but this deceleration signals a very real threat to global progress.”