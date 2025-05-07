Reykjavík University EMBA Team Wins Global Negotiation Championship in Cape Town

An Executive MBA (EMBA) team from Reykjavík University has made Iceland proud by claiming first place at The Negotiation Challenge (TNC) 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious international negotiation competitions. The event took place this past weekend in Cape Town, South Africa. It brought together top student negotiators from elite universities worldwide, including Yale, Columbia, and the University of Cape Town.

The Reykjavík University team—comprising Rósa Anna Björgvinsdóttir, Tim Marting, and Tobiasz Skwarczy?ski—was led by coach Þorvarður Kjerulf Sigurjónsson, a faculty member with extensive experience in negotiation strategy and coaching.

“It was an incredible experience to participate in the competition, and we are proud to have emerged as winners and represented Iceland on the international stage,” said Tobiasz Skwarczy?ski in an email to IceNews.

Training for Global Excellence

The team prepared for the competition over four months, undergoing weekly negotiation simulations and rigorous coaching sessions. They say much of their success is rooted in the comprehensive EMBA curriculum at Reykjavík University, which integrates negotiation as a key component of executive education.

“The program gave us the tools to approach complex negotiations with confidence and clarity,” said the team in a joint statement. “The negotiation course, in particular, gave us both strategic frameworks and practical experience that proved invaluable during the competition.”

Open, Prestigious, and Competitive

The Negotiation Challenge is open to students of all academic backgrounds, though most participants come from graduate programs in business or law. Known for its global reach, impartial format, and scientific evaluation, TNC has earned the informal title of the World Championship in Negotiation.

Advice for Future Teams

The Reykjavík team underscored the significance of structured preparation, effective time management, and strong team dynamics. They also pointed out participation’s personal and professional benefits, such as enhanced negotiation skills, lifelong friendships, and access to a global network of like-minded individuals. These factors contributed to solidifying Iceland’s position in the international business education and leadership landscape.