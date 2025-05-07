Norwegian Startup Aida Turns Heads at UK Business Expos with Designer-Led AI Marketing Platform

Aida, a new AI-powered marketing platform built in Norway, made a lasting impression last month at two leading UK business events: the Hashtag Edinburgh Business Expo and the FSB AI Business Bootcamp, hosted by the Federation of Small Businesses in St. Helens.

The Oslo-based startup, which has been under development for the past two years, is now in public beta and was on display for the first time in the UK. With a focus on organic content creation, brand consistency, and campaign planning, Aida has captured the attention of agencies and small businesses.

In a press release about their involvement, Suzie Webb, Aida Co-Founder, said, “We created Aida because small teams need tools that work with them, not just automate around them. ” What sets Aida apart is that it’s designer-led from the ground up—it understands brand identity, not just data.”

At both events, the Aida team hosted stands and held live demos, drawing interest from over 240 attendees across the two locations. One guest described the platform, which integrates AI-driven content generation with creative workflows, as “amazing,” while another remarked, “You’re looking into the future.”

“One person told Suzie they signed up just because of her keynote,” said Øyvind Harjo, Co-Founder and CEO. “Moments like that reinforce why we built this—to support real marketers doing real work.”

Images provided by the Aida team.