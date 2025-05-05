Arrested made after deadly shooting in Uppsala, Sweden

Six arrests have been made after three people were murdered at a hair salon in Uppsala, Sweden, on 29th April 2025.

According to Sweden’s state prosecutor’s office, one person has been arrested for the killings, with five others as accomplices. The suspects range between ages 18 to 45.

The shooting took place in a hair salon in Uppsala on the eve of the Walpurgis spring festival. The three victims were between the ages of 15 to 20.

Swedish Police have announced that the crime was possibly related to gang crime.

One of the victims was known to the Police as part of an investigation over a planned attack against a relative of gang leader Ismail Abdo.